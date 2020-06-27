MUNCY — Construction at the site of Lycoming County’s newest medical complex is now underway.
Geisinger Medical Center Muncy is part of a clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health to expand access to care in a four-county region covering Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. The construction site is off Route 220, near the Pennsdale interchange of I-180 in Muncy Township.
The final plans for the new three-story, 120,000 square-foot hospital and healthplex were approved by the Lycoming County Planning Commission on March 19. The facility is designed to meet the emergency, routine and acute care. The new facility will include a full-service emergency department, as well as imaging and lab services. Medical oncology services, chemotherapy preparation and general surgery services will also be available.
For more routine care, the healthplex will include a multi-specialty clinic with adult and pediatric primary care, orthopaedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, pulmonary services and women’s health services. For hospital care, the Muncy Township facility will also house an operating suite and 20 inpatient beds.
The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.
