MIFFLINBURG — A mini-parade rolled by a Market Street home on Thursday as Mason Adams stood on the porch.
The occasion, his 10th birthday, would have been celebrated with a party. But a traditional birthday party was not going to happen in view of current recommendations to not gather in large groups. Nor was there going to be a trip to a Lego-inspired park.
Mason told his mom Courtney he understood, but relatives hinted at his disappointment.
However, Mason was all smiles as relatives and friends organized a safe but fun celebration.
Vehicles with signs and well-wishers proceeded to drive by at about 6:30 p.m. and offered their best wishes.
Jill Adams, Mason’s grandmother, said her daughter Kira Martin had seen something similar online. Martin, Mason’s aunt, said they had to do something because age 10 was a special birthday.
“We all get together normally for birthday parties and family,” Jill said. “We weren’t able to do that this year and he wasn’t able to go away with his parents like they had planned.”
Martin pulled everyone together and photos of the results spoke for themselves.
Jill noted that Mason’s mom is currently working at home via computer and his dad Kyle took the day off from a local auto dealer to be with the family at her home. Mason also had a friend over.
“They made the day special,” Jill said. “They were outside with (Mason’s) black lab puppy they brought to our big back yard. They ran and played baseball and that sort of thing.”
Jill said her grandson was a sweet young man and was truly surprised by the impromptu parade.
“His smile made us forget about whatever is going on,” Jill added. “We knew that it was his day and he was treated very special by the people he loves so much and love him.”
