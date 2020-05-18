MILTON — The Milton American Legion Auxiliary is postponing its annual poppy collection until the fall.
Poppy distribution boxes wiil be placed at local businesses in later October, and picked up in December.
The annual poppy collection is in honor of military veterans, with funds raised used to provide services to veteran programs.
Donations are accepted and can be sent to The Milton American Legion Auxiliary, 401 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.
Club members are always looking for new members to help with their activities and encourage eligible spouses of veterans to join.
