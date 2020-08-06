LEWISBURG — An initiative titled Spotlight Orange was recently launched to encourage unified, best health practices amid the “challenge of our time.”
So noted Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods/Elm Street manager and executive director.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) partnered in Spotlight Orange which includes a mask-wearing campaign, social media engagement, public service radio announcements and a COVID-Safe Pledge.
“We know we have all these economic fallouts, psychological fallouts, social fallouts and all these compounding problems layering on top of one another,” Pearson said. “We also have our response to the crisis. We see how we are responding to all these layered challenges.”
Pearson said the positive side of a response to COVID-19 includes taking action to improve public health. She maintained improving the economy and ensuring the schools open and stay open depended on uniformly adopting best practices.
“We want to highlight businesses that are doing the right thing and getting really creative right now,” Pearson said. “We want to highlight the places that have policies that does the sort of dry stuff the Department of Health is asking us to do, but realizing the positive angle on it.”
Pearson said news coverage of COVID-19 has included the “spiky ball” image of the virus far too long. Spotlight Orange sought to replace it with orange ribbons, the pledge and other things. The color orange was chosen because it represents qualities now needed such as health, courage, prosperity and unity.
Seth Joseph, GSVUW United Way director of development and marketing, said the campaign was in line with United Way objectives.
“The themes of unity, prosperity, courage and health are all things where the United Way is focused,” he said. “It is really important to bring out positivity and educate the community.”
However, getting people to wear facial masks, safely social distance and observe other precautions may seem like an uphill battle. Pearson said it is that way for a number of reasons including a lack of unified national messaging.
“We do occasionally get glimpses of that,” Pearson observed. “Even a week ago, the president did come out and say please engage in masks, distance and hygiene and we need everyone to do this.”
Pearson said in the absence of national messaging, state messaging is somewhat piecemeal and there are conflicting attitudes and opinions at the local level. She said evidence of the latter was apparent at the Union County West End Fair.
“There are images from the West End Fair that clearly show that people are objecting to masking,” Pearson said. “What we are trying to get across is that this is not partisan and not political.”
Pearson said Spotlight Orange radio announcements were made by noted conservatives Mike Glazer and Hank Baylor. While they are not named, she said their distinctive voices remind listeners to care for neighbors by masking up.
Though the local area is lucky in its isolation, recent COVID-19 numbers have indicated that rural areas are not exempt.
‘The tools being offered of masking, distancing and hygiene can still keep our numbers low, but we have to do them,” Pearson said. “Measures taken so far have kept us safe here. Whether it was our measures or other people’s measures elsewhere that kept it from coming here.”
Pearson anticipated the return of university students to the area and the opening of public schools would change the amount of community exposure to the virus.
“What we need to do is heighten our efforts to do what is called mitigate infections,” she added. “Or minimize risk and reduce exposure.”
Pearson said a recent conversation posted online with local hospital officers and the superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District concluded that if residents wanted the schools to stay open, everyone should be playing it safe all the time.
Pearson encouraged residents from Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties to sign the COVID-Safe Pledge at www.spotlightorange.org/maskpledge Businesses and institutions were encouraged to sign and additional partners were welcome.
