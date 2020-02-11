Key Club members enjoy serving

MILTON — Students from two school districts have come together in order to give back to the local community.
Marsha Kouf, advisor for the Milton/Warrior Run Community Key Club, said the organization received its charter June 5, filling a void which existed within two school districts. The club is sponsored by the Milton/Warrior Run Kiwanis Club.
The Milton/Warrior Run Community Key Club is open to high school students who live within the boundaries of the Milton and Warrior Run school districts.
“Both schools lost their (Key Club) charters,” Kouf said. “Their faculty members retired.”
The club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
“We have an agenda that we go over with upcoming projects,” Kouf said. “We do either a service project or something educational to teach them about Key Club.”
The focus of the organization is on serving the community.
The Milton/Warrior Run Club has been active in community volunteerism since it was founded.
“We’ve spread mulch at the library,” Kouf said. “We’ve (helped with) some of the STEAM and STEM activities at the library... We volunteered at Toys for Tots.”
She’s impressed with the number of students who have been giving of their time to serve with the club.
“There’s 20 members,” Kouf said. “We needed 15 for a charter.”
Of the club’s members, an average of 15 attend each meeting and community service activity.
“To have 20 members, and have 13 to 15 that are coming to meetings, showing up at projects... I’m impressed that so many are following through,” Kouf said. “They are excited to provide community service and to learn everything they can about the club.”
Jacob Craig, a 10th-grade student who attends the Warrior Run High School, enjoys volunteering with the Key Club.
“I like doing community service,” he said. “I like giving back to the community. It’s a lot of fun.”
Makayla Ranck, a 10th-grade student at the Milton Area High School, also enjoys giving back to the community by serving with the club.
“I like volunteering and helping people in need,” she said. “You get to help people and we have fun. You get to meet new friends.”
Madison Kouf, Marsha’s daughter, and a 10th-grade student in the Warrior Run School District, is thankful for the friendships she’s made while serving with the club.
Her favorite club activity has been helping with the Toys for Tots program.
“Being able to be with friends and provide for others that don’t get much (for Christmas) is a lot of fun,” she said.
In order to enhance the opportunities for students involved with the club, a fundraiser is being planned.
The club will be holding Gift Bask Bingo Sunday, April 26, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Allenwood. Doors open at noon, with bingo starting at 1 p.m.
The event will include home-part vendors, concessions, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
Tickets will cost $20 for 20 games if purchased in advance or will be $25 for 20 games at the door.
Marsha Kouf said the vendors will be donating prizes to be included in the gift baskets. Community businesses will also be asked to donate items to be included in the baskets.
“We are trying to raise money to help the kids get to either our district, which would be our state, or our international convention,” Kouf said.
The club members will not be able to attend this year’s district convention, which is in March, as its date conflicts with a number of extra-curricular activities taking place in the area which the students are involved in.
However, the goal is to raise enough funds so students can attend the 2021 district convention.
“Kids from all over Pennsylvania come together (at the convention) to learn what Key Club is,” Kouf explained. “The kids elect the new district officers for the next year. Every club gets two votes.”
The cost to attend the district convention is $300 per person.
Home party vendors interested in participating in the Gift Card Bingo, or businesses interested in donating to the event, should email Kouf at mekouf@gmail.com.
Students interested in joining the Milton/Warrior Run Community Key Club should also email Kouf.
