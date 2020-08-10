WILLIAMSPORT — Chriss McDonald, Ph.D, Frank and Helen Lowry Professor of Chemistry, along with Associate Professor of Chemistry Holly Bendorf, Ph.D., six Lycoming students, and a Lycoming alumnus recently published research in the journal Organic Letters.
Their paper, “The SmI2/TEU−‑Mediated Cyclization of Unsaturated Halides,” published June 30, presents research conducted in Lycoming’s organic chemistry laboratories over five years.
In addition to McDonald and Bendorf, co-authors are Restek Corporation research chemist Ahren Green (Class of 1998), and now graduates of Lycoming’s chemistry program Joseph Mauck (Class of 2015), Christopher McAtee (Class of 2015), David Ciccarelli (Class of 2018), Cassandra Bendyk (Class of 2018), Brandon Conrad (Class of 2018) and Angelique Delgado (Class of 2017).
The research was conducted entirely at the college, providing an uncommon opportunity in experimental science for students at a school of Lycoming’s size. Its primary application lies in the field of medicinal chemistry, which is used to synthesize existing and new pharmaceuticals.
Addressing the lack of safety for pharmaceutical use of reactants used in making cyclic compounds, McDonald’s team’s work achieves two desired results. It allows for the cyclization reaction, or ring-making process, to occur using safer reagents, and does so with less formation of undesired side products. The team accomplished this safe and more efficient method using its reactant combination of samarium diiodide with triethyl urea.
