DANVILLE — Geisinger Health System recently joined Miller-Keystone Blood Center in reaching out to people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to potentially participate in antibody testing.
Convalescent plasma from a person who has recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies which may provide a boost to someone else fighting the viral infection. Antibody tests can also be used to identify eligibility to donate plasma for use as a therapy for patients currently battling COVID-19.
"When a person becomes ill with COVID-19, it can take time to develop the antibodies needed to combat the disease," said Dr. Gustaaf De Ridder, Geisinger system director of transfusion services. "While some patients can become seriously ill and require the assistance of a ventilator, a large majority of those diagnosed do not become seriously ill. These patients recover and have antibodies in their plasma."
"By collecting this plasma and giving it to ill patients, we hope we can provide a boost to the patient’s antibodies and help stimulate recovery," De Ridder added. "This is particularly important in patients who have a suppressed immune system."
People diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 28 days are eligible. People diagnosed with COVID-19 symptom-free for 14 days and had a negative follow-up test for COVID-19 are also eligible. Call or message myGeisinger to complete an attestation form.
People not already enrolled in the Geisinger patient portal, can do so at www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger. Call Miller-Keystone, at 800-B-A-DONOR and make an appointment to give convalescent plasma.
