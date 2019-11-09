MILTON — Milton Area High School recently recognized students of the month for November.
Outstanding Senior
Eli Yoder, son of Rod and Deb Yoder, of Milton, was recognized as the Outstanding Senior for the month of November.
Eli is active in soccer (captain), varsity tennis, National Spanish Honor Society, Outdoor Club, Young Life, and church and youth group at Community Mennonite Fellowship. He has made various mission trips through the church to areas of the United States and Central America.
His awards and recognitions include Evangelical Community Hospital’s Internship Program and distinguished honor roll
He plans to attend a college, possibly Messiah, to major in nursing.
Rotary Student of the Month
Tori Brink, daughter of Timothy and Monica Brink, of New Columbia, was recognized as the Milton Rotary Club Student of the Month for November.
Tori is active with Student Leadership (president), Student Government (co-historian), Spanish Honor Society (historian), National Honor Society, Math Club, Future Business Leaders of America (co-parliamentarian) and basketball.
Her awards and recognitions include the 46th Annual John Steiner Gold Exam 2019 — first in school.
She plans to attend Bucknell University to major in accounting.
