HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported 526 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 80,762. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 6,399.
Locally, few new cases were added. Two new cases were reported in Northumberland County while Columbia and Union counties each added one new confirmed case. Cases remained level in Montour, Lycoming and Snyder counties.
One new death was reported locally, that in Lycoming County.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening, the department noted. The importance of masks even in counties in the green phase could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall, the state advised.
There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 556,456 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,895 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,012 cases among employees, for a total of 19,907 at 651 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Of total deaths, 4,345 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,141 of total cases are in health care workers.
