LEWISBURG — One of the floats used in the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade was moved to a new storage area on Thursday.
Phyllis Marquette, Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee secretary, said the move was necessary after a change in ownership of the current storage. She noted Steve Patton of Watsontown Trucking agreed to store the float at a White Deer Township-area facility at no charge.
The float is a replica of the Vietnam War Memorial with names of local casualties listed with a model of the Washington Monument on one end. The POW/MIA logo, as seen on the familiar flag, is on its side.
Committee members Kevin Bittenbender, Marvin Mitchell and Al Walter, vice president, helped prepare the float for the walking-speed trip to White Deer Township. Todd Winder hitched the float to a pickup truck and drove it north.
Storage for the floats seen in the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade has been an ongoing challenge. The floats and other material needed to be out of the current space by the end of the month.
The parade committee offered the floats for sale and storage earlier this year.
“We sold the USS Constitution, we sold the covered wagon,” Marquette said. “Two of our floats were actually privately owned and their owners took them back. The Borough of Gettysburg may be taking the Civil War float.”
Marquette noted there were prospects for several of the remaining floats, including one honoring Korean War veterans and another honoring Christy Mathewson.
“I do a transfer of ownership document,” Marquette said. “For everybody who takes a float and maintains it in at least as good condition as it was when they took it can enter it into the parade for free, which is normally a $500 fee.”
However, some of the floats could be repurposed. Marquette mused that the high school art department, for example, could use the platform from the Christy Mathewson float for one of their own in the annual parade.
Marquette noted the Miller Center was accommodating in letting the committee store the floats at no charge.
The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade was placed on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Call 570-490-5301 or email ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.