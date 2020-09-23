MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has denied a Right to Know Law request filed by The Standard-Journal seeking copies of all reports compiled in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Lisa Keefer, the health department’s agency open records officer, responded via an emailed Sept. 21 letter to the newspaper’s Sept. 14 request.
“Your request is denied,” Keefer wrote. “Information not made public by the department pertaining to reports of communicable and non-communicable diseases and the department’s epidemiological investigations are exempt from public access.”
Keefer quoted a “strict statutory confidentiality provision” which prohibits the release of the requested records.
The provision, according to Keefer, reads “state and local health authorities may not disclose reports of diseases, any records maintained as a result of any action taken in consequences of such reports, or any other records maintained... to any person who is not a member of the department or of any local board or department of health.”
The letter said the department’s epidemiological investigations “constitute an exercise of the department’s authority to conduct a non-criminal investigation,” which the Right to Know Law exempts from access.
The Standard-Journal has filed an appeal of the denial.
According to statistics issued Sept. 15 by the DOH, 109 residents and 56 staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since August. Thirty-three residents have died of the virus.
The DOH lists the facility of having a capacity of 138 residents, with 39 currently residing there.
Those figures have not yet been updated by the DOH this week.
A summary of an Abbreviated Complaint Survey completed Aug. 6 regarding the nursing center was recently released online by the DOH.
The summary states “no deficient practice” was identified related to “the reported complaint allegations.”
According to information previously released by the DOH, the first linked cases of COVID-19 were identified at the facility Aug. 3, with the DOH on that date providing early consultation to the facility.
On Aug. 4, Geisinger Health System was first on site and advised the center on proper use and fitting of PPE.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton was announced to have temporarily taken over management of the facility.
According to information released this week on the DOH website, a COVID-19 Focused Emergency Preparedness Survey a COVID-19 Focused Infection Control Survey were conducted Aug. 11 at the Watsontown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Both the Watsontown and Milton centers are owned by Bedrock Care.
The information noted that Watsontown’s emergency preparedness survey found the center to be in compliance. The infection control survey found no deficient practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.