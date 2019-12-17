TURBOTVILLE — Members of the Warrior Run School District school board will be weighing whether to increase taxes to the maximum allowed by law for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board on Monday approved a proposed preliminary budget which includes a $104,000 deficit and assumes taxes will be raised to the maximum allowance.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the board will be asked to approve the preliminary budget at the Jan. 27 meeting, with the final adoption of the budget to come later in the spring. He noted that the proposed preliminary budget does not commit the district to any specific financial numbers.
“You are not committing to any tax increase here,” Hack said, to the board. “You are not committing to any dollar amount here.”
Following the meeting, Business Manager Heather Burke outlined the proposed tax increase included in the version of the budget approved Monday. If that version holds throughout the process, Burke said property owners in the Northumberland County portion of the district will see their taxes increase by 4.23%, while the increase for property owners in the Union County portion of the district will be 3.35%.
Under the proposal, property owners in the Montour County portion of the district will not see an increase due to the balancing of the numbers between the three counties, according to Burke.
As the budgetary process moves forward, Hack told the board members they will be presented with figures which show various financial scenarios for the district, including no tax increase.
The budget currently includes approximately $24.8 million in expenses and $24.7 million in revenue.
Over last year’s budget, Hack said salaries are projected to increase by $234,000, insurance by $166,000, retirement by $141,708, and social security and workers compensation by $23,700.
The board authorized administrators to analyze the district’s professional staffing needs and to make recommendations to the board in March and April.
Hack said the board authorizes administrators to complete the study each year as part of the budgetary process.
With the help of some of their students, kindergarten teachers Vicki Kilgus, Taylor Delbaugh and Kasey Uppling demonstrated a phonemics lesson to the board. Phonemics is defined as the study of units of sound in a language.
During the demonstration, the teachers mentioned a word and asked the students what the word would become if the first letter dropped off.
Principal Nathan Minium said the district has seen success since starting to use the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Curriculum in kindergarten last school year.
At the beginning of last school year year, Minium said 53 kindergarteners required extra remediation in learning phonemics. By the end of the school year, that number dropped to 19.
“We are seeing the benefits of this program,” he said.
Kilgus also spoke on the successes she has seen by using the curriculum.
“When it comes to writing, around January of February, the kids are using those skills,” she said. “It helps them with reading and decoding.”
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Alicia Sechler, emotional support paraprofessional, effective Dec. 17.
• Hiring: Lorraine Baker, custodian, $9.50 per hour; and Jeff Olaf, junior high assistant boys basketball coach, $2,340.
• Elementary Boys Basketball to hold a game from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the middle school gym.
• The Lady Defender Elementary Basketball League to hold games from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 12, 19 and 26, and Feb. 9, 16 and 23, in the high and middle school gyms.
• The Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run to hold a Daddy Daughter Dance, for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 5, in the middle school cafeteria.
Mattie Gelnett, a third-grade student at Turbotville Elementary School, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session for 25 minutes during the meeting to discuss a student discipline matter. The board also met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.