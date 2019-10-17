LEWISBURG — A recommendation to ban most commercial truck traffic through downtown Lewisburg was met with applause Wednesday night.
The occasion was the presentation of results of a highly-anticipated study of Market Street traffic, prompted by an influx of commercial trucking through the historic district. Traffic noise, vibration, congestion and its effects on business, public safety and the quality of life had been cited as detrimental to downtown and measured accordingly.
The $85,000 study, paid largely through private funding, was under contract with Traffic Planning and Design, a Pottstown-based consultant. Project Managers Ben Guthrie and Christopher Lincoln outlined their findings in a 90-minute presentation before roughly 200 people at the Campus Theatre.
Guthrie suggested the borough also ban large truck traffic, with some exceptions, on side streets.
“Based on the width, the character, the size, the characteristics of these streets and the high pedestrian volumes, we don’t feel the truck traffic can be appropriately accommodated within the historic district,” he said. “We do recommend that exceptions be made for local, state and federal government vehicles and for local deliveries and emergency services.”
Traffic signal timing, streetscape enhancements and additional “bump out” intersections were also recommended.
“(They) remind drivers that there is a narrow street with frequent pedestrian crossings, reduce the crossing distance and improve sight distance for those pedestrians,” Guthrie noted.
Guthrie added that the borough review exisiting ordinances, such as a brake retarder ordinance, as well as noise ordinances as to whether they are consistent with borough goals. A recommendation of a 20 mph speed limit, due to pedestrian frequency and limited sight distances, also drew applause.
The report was the result of public meetings, data collection, comment forms and surveys. Much of the traffic volume portions of the study was done in April.
Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg Borough special projects coordinator and grants manager, said the full study was being reviewed by council as well as the Steering and Advisory Committee.
“The expectation was that borough council will formally accept the study at one of their upcoming council meetings,” Wheeler said. “Then subsequently will authorize the implementation of the recommendations.”
A conversation with PennDOT District 3-0 would be sought upon council approval, Wheeler said, in order that their procedures could be followed.
Questions included whether Lewisburg had the authority to ban truck traffic. Lincoln recommended the borough formally follow the process as outlined by PennDOT.
Charles North, Market Street innkeeper, asked whether the long-term rebuild of a bridge on Route 45 across the river in Northumberland County had an effect on traffic volume. He noted that the bridge construction began during the week the traffic volume was sampled. The project managers siad it was difficult to determine if that bridge closure alone had an effect.
A left turn limit during peak hours was also recommended by an audience member.
