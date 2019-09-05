COAL TOWNSHIP — The population at Northumberland County Jail approached 300 last month, while overtime decreased.
During Wednesday’s prison board meeting, Warden Bruce Kovach reported 291 inmates were housed at the prison on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, while the lowest population was 260 on Aug. 2.
In July, the highest population was 282 on July 28, with the lowest at 260 on July 3.
The current population is 285, including 222 males and 63 females.
Kovach said the 284-bed facility has recently experienced a population increase primarily due to prisoners being detained for bench warrants, parole violations and new crimes.
He said the county jail housed between 14 and 20 inmates from Schuylkill County in August.
The jail also housed prisoners from Union (4), Snyder (2) and Montour (1) counties.
The warden said the county generated $37,883.33 in revenue in August from housing out-of-county inmates, including approximately $26,000 for the Schuylkill County inmates.
According to the payroll report, overtime decreased from $19,408.36 on Aug. 9 to $17,082.08 on Aug. 23.
This year’s overtime costs reached a high of $38,795.67 on May 3.
There were five new hires, three resignations and one termination at the jail since Aug. 12.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles H. Saylor, who chairs the prison board, said inmates who are veterans need to be made aware that treatment court is available to them upon entering jail.
Other prison board members in attendance were Sheriff Robert Wolfe, Controller Chris Grayson, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Kym Best and Richard Shoch, who participated by teleconference.
