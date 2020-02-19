LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council took what both sides had to say about a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) under advisement Tuesday night.
Shawn Waltman, SASO coordinator, opened with information similar to what has been said at previous municipal meeting.
Waltman said the state was attempting to pass gun laws which he believed would violate the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. He reiterated his plans to get all municipalities on board, collect signatures and propose an SASO to county commissioners.
Scott Henninger, retired state trooper, spoke for the remainder of Waltman’s allotted time and cited pending state action which he said could infringe on Second Amendment rights. Red flag laws which require gun owners with a domestic abuse conviction or a protection from abuse order to temporarily turn in their firearms, have been a frequent focus of the SASO group.
“I don’t want the government, the people that employed me to do violence on the citizens’ behalf if need be, I don’t want them telling me what I can use to defend myself (and) what they deem is appropriate for me,” Henninger said. “I know what I need. I don’t need anybody else to tell me.”
Lewisburg was the latest stop for SASO proponents who have asked municipalities to pass ordinances or resolutions regarding firearm possession. Ordinances, as drafted by the Gun Owners of America group, would prohibit spending on enforcement of gun laws believed to encroach upon Second Amendment rights.
Resolutions would not have provisions for enforcement or penalty.
Rob Sieczkiewicz, Lewisburg resident, spoke on behalf of Moms Demand Action, a group in support of “common sense gun laws.” He acknowledged support of the Second Amendment but questioned whether the municipality could determine if a law was constitutional or not.
“It is only the court system that should adjudicate the laws,” he said. “The courts for 200 years have been protecting our constitutional rights, if we feel our rights are being infringed. Whether it is the right to practice our religion, the right to freedom of speech or the right to carry firearms we can go to the courts will judge that.”
An SASO, Sieczkiewicz concluded, would open the borough up to “frivolous lawsuits.”
Other speakers included George Botelho, of Lewisburg, who observed “posturing” amid the SASO debate. He hoped the council would not entertain it further.
“It breaks down the political discourse we can have with those around us that may not agree completely with our views so we can discuss common sense firearm regulations,” he said. “The ordinance as written does not account for already established regulations for certain firearms.”
Ruby Baker, a Ward 4 resident, said both sides exhibited fears of misuse of guns or having guns taken away. She called for all residents to relieve each other of those fears.
Other speakers included Max Martin of Lewisburg who said he was appalled of attempts to deprive law abiding citizens of rights without addressing crime and criminals. Lauren Peck, Moms Demand Action team leader, asked the council to reject the proposal, noting that the Constitution should not be debated at the borough level. There were other acknowledgements of a wide-spread mental health problem in America, and how it could factor into criminal acts.
The council, which anticipated over 100 people would attend the gathering, met at the William Cameron Engine Company Training Center.
Luis Medina, council president, said council may further discuss what was floated at an upcoming meeting, perhaps a work session. Meantime, he was open to email and other communication about the matter.
As noted by SASO backers, Mifflinburg Borough passed a resolution Tuesday night which affirmed the right to bear arms as expressed in both the Constitutions of Pennsylvania and United States. Mayor David Cooney said it was introduced at a previous meeting and reviewed by the borough solicitor.
