CSVT
WINFIELD — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder.
At the river bridge, contractor Trumbull Corp. will continue placing the deck and setting beams.
There will be no significant traffic impacts.
As northern section paving continues, contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. will be making repairs to existing Route 15 in Union County next week between Route 1022 (County Line Road) and Route 304. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic entering and exiting the work area.
Base repairs will also be performed on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Park Road.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
Median cable guide rail project continues on I-80
MILTON — A PennDOT contractor will continue work over the weekend and on Monday on a regional median cable guide rail project on Interstate 80 in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.
On Saturday and Monday, the contractor will install high-tension median cable guide rail along both the east and westbound directions. This median work will be done between Milton and the Luzerne County line.
During this portion of the project, both lanes will remain open.
Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.
This work, which is part of $ 1.6 million safety improvement project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania, is expected to be completed in October.
Route 11 lane restrictions
Bloomsburg — A utility contractor will implement lane restrictions on Route 11 in Columbia County in the coming week.
The project will begin on Tuesday, and will take place between East Sixth Street and East Fourth Street in Bloomsburg.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under control of flaggers. Delays are expected.
The utility work is expected to take two weeks to complete.
