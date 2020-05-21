HARRISBURG — Questions of whether there will be team sports or county fairs as the summer unfolds were posed to Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) secretary, at a Tuesday press briefing.
"(Fairs) would not be allowed in the yellow zones," Levine replied to reporters on the conference call. "But we are developing criteria the metrics for counties to go to green."
How popular activities could return in the green phase would be outlined.
"We do expect sports to start in green zones," Levine said. "But of course, we want to practice as much social distancing as we can. We want people wear masks. We want people to wash their hands (and) we want people to use hand sanitizer."
Discussions were still ongoing about large gatherings such as fairs. Levine said the size of a fair will have a bearing on whether or not it will happen.
"Very large settings like that still pose a risk of transmitting this very contagious virus," Levine observed. "We'll have concerns but I have no definitive answer yet."
Expect to hear the term "contact tracing" more as the pandemic story unfolds in the months ahead.
"Contact tracing is a very important part of our phased reopening strategy in addition to expanding testing," Levine replied to a question about how many tracers could be needed. "We have a specific work group that is working on expanding contact tracing."
Levine said the DOH was enhancing the contact tracing workforce which could number in the thousands. Areas with health departments would have their own contract tracer workforce included in the total number.
Contact tracing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considered a key strategy for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
People with confirmed cases of the virus are asked to recall everyone they had been in contact with while they were infectious. Public health staff will then warn people who have had contact of their potential exposure.
Levine maintained data released Tuesday about COVID-19 in long term care facilities was not a reflection on the quality of care in those facilities. A similar situation was being faced in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland and other states with significant rates of infection.
"We have the testing capacity in Pennsylvania," Levine added. "We will be working to test everyone in long term care facilities whether they are symptomatic or not."
Levine said she had no specific details to confirm the presence of coronavirus at a meat packing plant in Loganton, Clinton County. She noted that food industry facilities have been challenged, and that the Department of Agriculture was responsible for licensing food facilities.
Levine was asked about President Trump's use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventative. She noted that it was not FDA approved for use as a coronavirus preventative. However, Ramdesivir has been given emergency approval and is being shipped out to hospitals.
The press call was hosted by the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.
