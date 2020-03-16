LEWISBURG — The four Senior Centers located in Union and Snyder counties will temporarily close beginning Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the older adults of the counties.
The Senior Centers are located in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Penns Creek and Beaver Springs.
The centers will be closed a minimum of two weeks as the board of directors and the Agency Administration continue to monitor the recommendations of the Pa. Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding one of our most vulnerable populations. Both the Department of Health and CDC report older adults are at a higher risk of becoming very sick from the coronavirus.
Older adults who routinely attend the centers and have specific needs will temporarily receive meals prepared by the agency’s contracted meal provider. These meals will be delivered on a weekly basis during the centers’ temporary closures.
If you have concerns regarding an older adult in your community, contact the Agency on Aging for assistance at either 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
