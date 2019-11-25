LEWISBURG — Once again the Union County PASR (Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees) is sponsoring Mitten Tree project for Union County.
This program was begun in 2003 with the goal of collecting 100 items for the Western Union County Food Bank and the Eastern Union County Food Bank. That year over 500 items were collected and divided between the two food banks.
Now collection boxes are located in all of the Mifflinburg-area schools, Herr Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton. All items collected from these locations will be given to the Western Union County Food Bank.
Additional collection boxes are located in the Kelly and Linntown Elementary schools, the Public Library for Union County, and the Gamber House Office Building on the grounds of RiverWoods in Lewisburg. The Eastern Union County Food Bank will receive all donated items from these locations.
When the mitten tree project started, requested items included mittens, hats, and scarves. Later socks, gently used or new books, and toys were added.
Donations will be collected until Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.