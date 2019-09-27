LEWISBURG — Tara Clark, a Lewisburg Area High School sophomore, made a request before the school board Thursday night.
Clark called for the district to more fully acknowledge the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
“On Sept. 11 of this year, I was surprised and disappointed that there was no recognition in our Lewisburg schools on the 18th anniversary of this incredibly important event,” Clark told the board. “There was no acknowledgement or education about the significance of the terrorist attacks and how it has forever changed the nation and the world.”
Clark noted the death toll of that day, more than 2,970, the thousands injured and the continued toll among responders and people who were at Ground Zero.
“In response, America has fought two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan,” she also noted. “That cost another 6,713 American lives and wounded another 52,272 Americans.”
Clark called for the district to recognize the infamous day, and speculated there was a risk it would be forgotten.
Clark noted her parents lived less than one hour from New York City in 2001 and her dad has told her about the smoke which he saw rise from the World Trade Center site. A cousin, a New York City firefighter, helped recover victims.
“It is an important part of our history and should be addressed and taught in our schools,” she concluded. “I came to speak to the school board tonight to ask that you allow and help me to find ways to educate our students as well as annually commemorate this solemn day.”
Clark added that the 20th anniversary of the attacks would be during her senior year. She asked, with administration support, to make recognition of the day her Senior Project.
Director Mary Ann Stanton noted later in the meeting that at least one individual class had discussed 9-11 and its implications. A permission slip had to signed to allow her child to watch a movie about it.
Kathy Swope, director and school board president, noted that only a few of today’s school students were born in 2001. This year, she added, was a year when many districts became more aware of the lack of 9-11 observances.
“I think the board definitely heard her and was proud that she was speaking up on what she believed in,” Swope said. “(Clark) made excellent observations and her points were very well taken by the board and the administration.”
