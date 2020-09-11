MILTON — As Gene Bruno grilled hot dogs in front of his wife's business, he noted that the police officers and firefighters who rushed into the burning World Trade Center buildings in New York City 19 years earlier were considered national heroes at the time.
Bruno noted that his wife Tracy, owner of Outer Image Salon, had been speaking for several years about doing something in honor of first responders on Sept. 11. She felt this was the appropriate year to hold an event.
Gene was grilling the hot dogs specifically for first responders, as well as anyone in the community who stopped by, to mark the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks and to honor first responders serving the community today.
"It's so important right now, with everything going on in the country (to honor responders)," he said. "It's funny how people forget, 19 years ago so many firemen, policemen went into that burning building."
He noted that the first responders who served next to one another on Sept. 11, 2001, were from different ethnicities and backgrounds.
"It's time for the country to come back together again," Gene said.
He also noted that the Milton Police Department has a key to his wife's business, and permission to enter inside if anything suspicious is noticed occurring after hours.
Gene said police call right away if there is suspicious activity in the area of the business.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer was among the responders to stop by the business for a hot dog Friday afternoon.
"This is absolutely awesome," he said. "Tracy and Gene have been supportive of the police for a long time. It's nice to see a local business provide this."
Cindy Fawess, a member of Milton Borough Council, also attended. Like Zettlemoyer, she praised the Brunos for giving back to the community.
"It makes me proud that the people in this community step up and support our local heroes, our law enforcement," Fawess said. "I think this is wonderful."
Those who attended also reflected on where they were when they first learned of the terror attacks 19 years prior.
Fawess was working at the Salvation Army's former Lewisburg office at the time.
"I got a phone call from our major telling me to turn on the radio," she recalled. "I was crushed. I felt at a loss."
Gene, a retired Milton educator, had the radio on while working in the middle school gym when he heard the first reports of the attack.
"My first thought was, because it was the first plane, 'how could that happen?'" he recalled. "I never thought it could be terrorism."
Zettlemoyer was also working in the schools at the time of the attack. He was serving as the department's school resource officer in the Milton Area School District.
"Everybody in the building was shocked about what was occurring," he said. "It's one of those moments in our country we should never, ever forget."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.