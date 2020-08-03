MIFFLINBURG — Two children sustained injuries when a horse pulling a buggy failed to obey commands, causing the buggy to enter an intersection where it was struck by a car, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 9:25 p.m. Thursday along Old Turnpike Road at Brethren Church Road, West Buffalo Township.
State Police At Milton reported a horse and buggy driven by an unnamed 15-year-old Millmont boy was traveling north on Brethren Church Road when the horse failed to respond, and the buggy entered the intersection. There it was struck by a westbound 2010 Pontiac G8 driven by Tyson J. Reiff, 30, of Millmont. The Pontiac attempted to stop, troopers noted, but couldn’t avoid the crash.
All five occupants of the buggy were ejected, troopers said. Two children, ages 9 and 13, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals, police said. Three others escaped uninjured.
