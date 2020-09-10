LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Farmer’s Market and C&K’s Unique Creations will co-host a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Significant attention has been paid to proper social distancing for the outside crafter booths, using all of the space in the large parking lot adjacent to the farmer’s market building, organizers noted.
Along with over 80 artists and crafters, several valley non-profits will join in the event. The Public Library for Union County will offer apple activities for children and storytelling; Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club will have lemonade and also host a raffle with goods donated from some of the crafters attending the event. Funds raised from the raffle help community projects.
Also participating is Haven to Home, a valley animal rescue always seeking to find homes for loving dogs. C&K’s represent Ten Thousand Villages, an organization whose mission is to help artisans in developing countries to earn an income through fair trade relationships. Country Vale Alpacas will have a variety of items that benefit several animal rescues. Along with the library, JC Clayworks will have ornament painting for children and C&K’s will host “Make your own Fairy Garden.”
The participating artists and crafters, all from Pennsylvania, include pen & ink, children’s books, seasonal wood products, pottery, plants, bird houses, garden statues, face masks, doll clothes, jewelry, photography, scarves with a secret pocket, pet products, wooden utensils and bowls, honey products, soaps and lotions, painted glass and more. There will be a wide variety of food (BBQ, cheesesteaks, cheesecakes, infused cupcakes, kettle corn, and old-fashioned, homemade ice cream. There will be local produce, including apples and pumpkins. Live music and DJ Ray with Shockwave Sounds will be providing music during the day.
