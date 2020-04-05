MILTON — For just the second time since 1993, volunteers with the Milton Fire Department were not serving ham dinners on Palm Sunday.
The department recently announced it would not be holding its annual Palm Sunday Ham Dinner this year due to the coronaivurs pandemic.
Department Chief Scott Derr said the dinner was first held in 1993, turning a profit of $632.50 that year.
“Currently, we serve an average of 450 meals and make approximately $3,400 profit,” Derr said.
He noted this was not the first time the dinner was canceled. On one Palm Sunday, there was no dinner served due to a training session department members were committed to participating in.
In addition to canceling the ham dinner, Derr said a peanut butter egg fundraiser to be held in conjunction with it was also called off this year.
This would have been the second year for the egg sale.
“We had pre-sold over 70-dozen eggs this year and we had to cancel (the orders) and refund (the money paid in advance),” Derr said. “With the cancellation of the eggs, we lost out on another potential $800 to $1,000.
“This was a major hit on the department as we depend on these fundraiser to pay our bills,” he continued. “The department has had some discussions on possibly having other fundraisers to help offset these losses, but nothing has been set in stone at this time.”
Derr offered thanks to community members who support the department.
“Many businesses in the area donate to the dinner every year,” he said. “We would like to thank the community for the support they give us every year with the ham dinner and hope to see everyone next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.