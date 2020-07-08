HARRISBURG — If you're in a school building this fall, you'll be required to wear a mask.
The Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health this week announced an order requiring universal face coverings. The order, signed under health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine's authority under the Disease Prevention and Control Act, outlines the situations when a mask must be worn and includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement.
The order applies to all individuals while in schools including K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers, intermediate units, educational programming for students in non-educational placements such as residential settings (boarding schools), residential facilities, detention centers, and hospital settings; PA Pre-K Counts, Head Start Programs and Preschool Early Intervention programs; and Private Academic Nursery Schools and locally funded prekindergarten activities.
The order is effective immediately and applies to all children ages 2 and older. The order is in effect until further notice.
It requires individuals to wear a "face covering." "Face covering" means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is wrapped around the lower face. A "face covering" can be made of a variety of synthetic or natural fabrics, including cotton, silk, or linen, and, for the purposes of the order, can include a plastic face shield that covers the nose and mouth. "Face coverings" may be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items, including but not limited to, scarves, bandanas, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels. While procedural and surgical masks intended for health care providers and first responders, such as N95 respirators, would meet these requirements, these specialized masks should be reserved for appropriate occupational and health care settings.
Schools may allow students to remove their face coverings when students are:
• Eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart
• Seated at desks or assigned work spaces at least 6 feet apart
• Engaged in any activity at least 6 feet apart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.