‘Mask-arade’ runs through April
BLOOMSBURG — A new show, entitled “Mask-arade,” runs through April 17 at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
The show consists of paintings, as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. An artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
The gallery is open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
‘Buddy’ to be featured at CAC
WILLIAMSPORT — “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
For tickets, visit www.caclive.com or call 570-326-2424.
BTE announces tour dates
BLOOMSBURG — Beginning in February, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will perform “Ancient Thunder: Stories from Greek Mythology,” its 42nd annual Theatre In the Classroom (TIC) production. Tour dates run through May 22.
With BTE’s energetic storytelling style, props, music, and audience involvement, BTE brings these stories to elementary and middle school cafeterias, gymnasiums, libraries and other performance spaces across Pennsylvania and beyond.
Shows are presented by actors in an animated story-theater style followed by a post-performance discussion.
A comprehensive study guide is provided prior to educators to maximize the educational value of the theatre experience.
Booking dates for the 2020 tour are available. Teachers, administrators, and parent- teacher organizations should call BTE’s School Programs Director, Paula Henry at 570-458-4075, email phenry@bte.org or visit www.bte.org.
Choir to present workshop
BLOOMSBURG — Howard Gospel Choir, from Howard University, will present a workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, 345 Market St., Bloomsburg.
To register to participate, click on the link at ExchangeArts.org or call 570-317-2596.
Ballet performance in Milton
MILTON — Ballet Magnificat will present “Deliver Us” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
The Jackson, Miss., based company was founded in 1986 by International Ballet Competition silver medalist Kathy Thibodeaux and her husband Keith Thibodeaux.
For more information, visit www.balletmagnificat.com.
Doolin’ to perform in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — Doolin’ will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Wiliamsport.
The group plays Celtic and Irish music.
Blues audition concert March 14
WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association’s (BBA) 28th annual “Billtown Blues Challenge” Festival Audition Concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Genetti Hotel Ballroom, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Doors open at 3.
The competition will include: Roar and Jangle from Williamsport, Kevin Hyatt Band from Mansfield, Noaker-Combs Duo from Lewisburg, JP Williams w/Eddie The Harp from Tunkhannock, The Cadillac Cats from Williamsport, Selinsgrove based Jason P Yoder, and Becky Blue and the Brand New Review from Selinsgrove.
Tickets will cost $15 for the general public or $10 for BBA members.
All performers were required to apply through a submission process and all criteria and performance rules align with those set forth by the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tenn.
Elias Center announces season schedule
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the performing arts recently announced its 2020 season.
The schedule starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, with “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” by the Traveling Lantern Theatre, followed at 7 p.m. by The Keystone Brass. The New Jersey Snake Man performs on Saturday, June 27 followed at 7 p.m by The Keystone Brass.
Adventure in fun, on Saturday, July 11, will include Adventures in Fun. History Day Camp is also scheduled for July at a date to be announced.
The Monkey Man will appear Saturday, Aug. 8 and the educational Critter Connections is on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22. Exotic Edventures will bring live animals to the Elias on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Holiday time at the Elias includes Winterfest during the Christkindl Market Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12 and at 7 p.m on Monday, Dec. 21, Christmas in the Parlor with KJ and the Elias Parlor Gang.
Visit www.mifflinburgpa.com or email mhra@dejazzd.com for more information.
