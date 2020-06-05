LEWISBURG — Carl Phillips, a World War II Navy veteran, celebrated his 102nd birthday Thursday.
The date was marked by a ceremony at RiverWoods Senior Living Community, where Philips has lived since 2015. Due to coronavirus restrictions at the nursing care center, guests and officials offered their well-wishes through a glass-paneled door.
Phillips noted in a release from RiverWoods that he really didn’t feel 102, and that the Lord has more for him to do than he realizes.
“I worship Him,” he said. “Other than that, I don’t know why I have lived this long. But I feel good and enjoy life.”
Phillips was a Navy Seabee and served the construction battalion in New Guinea and the Philippines. After he war, he worked in RV repair. He married Jeannie Phillips, who died in 2017, and had four children.
A certificate of recognition was delivered by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade Committee who presented Phillips with a Seabee hat and painted rock. Members of the Lewisburg Area High School band saluted him with “Anchors Aweigh.”
Color Guard members from Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 Kratzer Dull presented the colors. Richard Chalmers, post adjutant, said the post was honored to honor Phillips for his service.
“It’s a shame that we can do it by shaking his hand, giving him a hug and having a piece of cake or something with him,” Chalmers said. “But this is the least we can do.”
It was noted that Phillips enjoys looking at hundreds of photos he has stored on his computer as well as Zoom calls with his sons, daughter and their families.
