WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed Chris S. Macdonald as assistant director of corporate relations.
Macdonald joins Penn College after 21 years serving as a Class A PGA professional in the private club golf industry.
His focus will be to foster relationships with corporate constituents, aligning their needs and goals with those of Penn College’s academic programs and its students.
Macdonald holds a bachelor’s degree in English, with a concentration in creative writing, from Denison University, Granville, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.