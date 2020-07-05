Smith reflects on time in ministry

WATSONTOWN — The Rev. Paul Smith is quick to point to the friendliness of the people and the rich history of the area as being key factors in leading him to serve for more than a decade as a pastor in Watsontown.
Smith, 67, retired Wednesday, July 1, after serving 13 years as the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown. He grew up on the West Coast, and has served in ministry for the better part of four decades.
“I grew up in Arizona,” Smith said. “My father (Richard) was a Presbyterian minister. He’s been in the ministry for 70 years.”
Richard, 97, lives in Oregon.
“I felt called (to ministry) when I was in college,” Smith said. “The church had always been part of my life.”
He attended a Presbyterian College in Idaho, and then Claremont School of Theology in California.
Through the years, Smith has served churches in: Long Beach and Scotia, Calif.; western Maryland; and West Virginia; and Watsontown.
“Each congregation is unique,” Smith said.
While serving as a part-time minister in California, Smith also taught special education in the Los Angeles Unified School District in California.
When a Presbyterian pastor is looking to change churches, Smith said the denomination matches the individual with churches looking for a new pastor.
Smith felt Watsontown was a good fit 13 years ago when he was looking for a new church to serve.
“We were in Maryland and wanted to stay on the East Coast,” he said, noting that his wife Laura has family in Virginia.
In addition to the friendliness of the people, Smith points to the history of the Watsontown area as being something he particularly enjoys.
“I was a history major in college,” he said. “An old church in California is like 50 years old.”
Through his time in ministry in Watsontown, Smith was able to preside over multiple services held at the Historic Warrior Run Church, located at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Drive.
In approximately eight services, held as part of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days, Smith portrayed ministers from days gone by. Most of those he portrayed were Presbyterian pastors.
“I portrayed some who were fictitious people,” Smith recounted. “I did a series with a man who was a Civil War chaplain.”
He always felt well supported by both his congregation and the community during those services.
“People seemed to enjoy them,” he said. “The people here are pretty knowledgable about history.”
Smith describes his 13 years serving in Watsontown as “a lot of fun.” He will miss the people he worked with as a pastor
“I appreciate all the people and the support,” he said. “I enjoyed preaching and doing worship... I enjoyed working with the other pastors.”
Smith has served as president of the Warrior Run Ministerium, and as a member of the Turbotville Lions Club and Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA).
Although he is retiring, Smith will do some work with the Presbytery of Northumberland.
“I will probably preach from time to time,” he said.
While he is retiring, Smith said his wife recently started serving as a lay pastor at Grace Church in Montgomery. He plans to attend services there when he’s not ministering at other churches.
The First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown is in the process of searching for a new pastor.
In keeping with Presbyterian protocol, Smith said he will have to distance himself from that church for a one-year period.
When restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic clear, the Smiths hope to do some traveling to visit with family. They have a son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons who live in California.
