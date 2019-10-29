Editor’s note: Today The Standard-Journal begins a series which takes a look at the dangers of vaping and what local school districts are doing to educate students. Later in the series, we talk to medical professionals and local business about the issue.
MILTON — With the vaping epidemic spreading across the nation, the Milton Area High School’s nurse is being extra watchful when she encounters students who may be experiencing reactions to vaping.
“Because of all that’s been in the newspapers about lung problems, I am paying attention to anyone having respiratory distress,” Lois Buck, a certified school nurse, said.
She said parents should also realize their children may be vaping if they are experiencing certain physical symptoms.
“They should be watching for a cough that won’t go away, asthma-type symptoms with slight exertion,” Buck said. “These are the signs parents should be watching for.”
Regardless of whether their children are vaping, Buck said if a parent notices these symptoms a medical evaluation is warranted.
She said parents should be vigilant if they suspect their child is vaping, noting the side effects could last for years.
“(Parents) need to stay on top of these things,” Buck said. “Don’t be afraid to invade (your children’s) privacy.”
Because the vaping epidemic has evolved just over the last several years, Buck has been paying close attention to any information which is released on the subject.
“It’s fairly new, within the last five years,” she said, of vaping. “Anything like that, I am trying to find out more information, through the Department of Health.”
Principal Andrew Rantz said school code prohibits students from having electronic cigarettes and devices used for vaping in school.
“We are not putting up with it here,” he said.
Assistant Principal Mike Bergey said if students are caught with such items, they will be confiscated and punishment will be handed down in accordance with school policy.
Rantz said the district had more problems with vaping toward the middle and end of last school year than what it’s experienced this year.
“Because of the size of the Juuls, it’s really easy for them to be hidden,” Bergey noted.
The devices are similar in appearance to thumb drives. When a student is caught with such a device in school, Bergey said it’s usually because another student turned them in.
“The biggest thing people would report may be the smell of a fruity flavor in a bathroom,” Rantz said. “As a parent, that (fruity flavor smell) has to be one of things I would look out for.”
Bergey also noted that students from all walks of life can become involved in vaping.
“It doesn’t discriminate,” he said. “There isn’t a certain group of kids that you would see doing it.”
School Resource Officer Dennis Derr said even elementary students in the district have been caught with vaping devices.
The district is taking a proactive approach to educate students to the dangers of vaping.
Catherine Girton, the district’s director of Special Education who also oversees emergency operations, said district curriculum at all grade levels includes drug and alcohol education.
“The students receive (vaping) information through a curriculum called Positive Action,” she said. “This program was funded through the Safe School Program Grant of $20,000 last year, which covered training for staff and curriculum materials.”
In addition, high school students participate in the Too Good for Drugs program, which was recommended by Northumberland County.
According to Derr, the state legislature is also taking steps to address vaping.
He said House Bill 97 passed in March by a vote of 196-0, however it has been sitting for action with the Senate Judiciary Committee since then.
“That would add vaping and e-cigarettes to the crime code,” Derr said, of the bill. “The Senate Judiciary Committee hasn’t done anything on it.”
According to information posted on the House of Representatives website, the bill would add “electronic nicotine delivery systems” to the crimes code. The section it would be added to is described as the same section that makes it “illegal to sell tobacco products to minors” and illegal “for students to use tobacco products on school grounds.”
