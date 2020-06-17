LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System — which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton — will begin the next phase of its reopening Wednesday, July 1.
Following guidance from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Union County Library System will expand its services while ensuring the safety of employees and patrons.
Patrons will have the option of placing online orders for pick-up in the library at the circulation desk or they may request materials in-person at the circulation desk. In-person assistance allows a staff member to help patrons select books from the online catalog and then draw the books from the shelves while the patron waits.
Computers will be available for use by appointment only. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. Copy machines will also be available for use.
Materials checked out before the libraries’ closure on March 16 should be returned by Tuesday, June 30. Any fines that occurred during that period will be waived. The collection of overdue fines will resume after Wednesday, July 1.
For the safety of staff and patrons, masks are required to enter the building and social distancing practices must be followed. Specific computer stations will be marked for use and spaced more than six feet apart.
All heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces such as computers and door handles will be cleaned frequently. All returned library materials will be quarantined for three days before being placed back into the library collection.
The following guidelines remain in place: 30 item limit per library card account; individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons should call the library for curbside delivery; all items must be bagged in plastic for safety; and all items must be returned to the book drop.
Sign up for a library card at UnionCountyLibraries.org or pick up an application at the library.
Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:
Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, when the library will be open for vulnerable populations.
Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, when the library will be open to vulnerable populations.
West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations.
For more information, please call the library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.
