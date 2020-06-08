LEWISBURG — Monday was the first day for Summer Day Camp at the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC).
A series of fortuitous actions were the only reasons camp happened this year according to Andrea Tufo DHCC executive director. It looked like there would be no camp as late as last Thursday.
Tufo said grants they usually apply for were directed toward COVID-19 response this year, the annual late-April DHCC fund drive did not do well as the health crisis was unfolding and medical and cleaning supplies for camp were not available due to the pandemic.
"We would go online to a lot of companies and it would say only for previous customers or only limit to 'X' amount," Tufo said. "In order for us to do what the CDC recommended or what the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health recommended, we needed more than what was being allotted."
Tufo said issues concerning grants and medical supplies were understandable in view of the pandemic. But nervous families then began to pull their children out of camp after a local drive-by shooting and national upheaval over race relations and policing.
"That affected not only affected our participation, but it also affected our budget," Tufo said. "We still have to have the same amount of staff members but we only had half the anticipated income."
The DHCC board was evaluating the situation on an almost daily basis and decided on Thursday to cancel camp.
Tufo followed with a Facebook post saying the DHCC family was devastated and she sought healthy discussion. A respectful discussion of the matter ensued as well as some welcome news.
"After that I started to get emails and Facebook personal messages and a phone call," Tufo said. "Brianna Apfelbaum Kula called me and said (we) had submitted a grant to the Degenstein Foundation for Summer Day Camp. Originally the background application was lower but (they) would like to try figure out a way to supply all the funding needs for camp."
Tufo said Joanne Troutman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way called and asked what supplies were needed. A local pediatrician also asked what medical supplies could they use. She replied that a bag valve mask was needed for CPR use under CDC guidelines.
"The (bag valve mask) we had here was universal for all people," Tufo said. "They wanted us to use separate ones for child versus adult, which came just last week. I tried to order one and they were three weeks out."
The pediatrician said they had some bag valve masks. They also swapped three-finger triggered thermometers for one-finger triggered thermometers required for the camp.
Things started to turn around even before it was known that money from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, a total of $47,000, was in place.
"Things just fell into place," Tufo said. "Our families called and said (they) have faith that (the DHCC) could handle this."
Enrollment recovered to almost 32 campers, the level it was before everything started to happen last week. A decision to go ahead with camp was in place by 2 p.m. Friday. Camp is now on until the start of school.
"We were able to send an email that said 'never mind,'" Tufo said. "The money came through and camp was going to go ahead."
Tufo said she was a little surprised by the cancelations, but kept asking herself what she would do if her children were the campers.
Families need camp, Tufo added, for reasons which include having a place for the children while they work. Staff has also been trained in addressing social anxieties for kids as well as dealing with trauma.
Summer Day Camp will adhere to social distancing requirements and keep things sanitized. To date, there will also be no field trips this year, but all of it could be subject to revision.
"We don't know what is going to happen three or four weeks from now," Tufo concluded. "It might be we can go on field trips or we can go swimming. Right now we can't."
Tufo added that Facebook, in this case, helped overcome challenges by connecting good people who wanted to help with an institution in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.