LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross has announced a schedule of upcoming blood drives.
The following will be held:
Columbia County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First English Baptist Church, 700 Millville Road, Bloomsburg.
• 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, 42 Community Drive, Benton.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg.
Lycoming County:
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Rearick-Carpenter Cremation and Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.
1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 369 Broad St., Montoursville.
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Muncy Masonic Lodge, 28 Brummer Pond Road, Muncy.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14, Trout Run.
• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and Thursday, Sept. 3, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, Planet Fitness, 1020 Commerce Park Drive, Williamsport.
Montour County:
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Danville State Hospital, Montour Building, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville.
Northumberland County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Alliance Church, 1 W. Alpha St., Elysburg.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville.
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
Snyder County:
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, St. Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, 1070 St. Thomas Road, Mount Pleasant Mills.
1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgroe.
To make an appointment to donate, use the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or call 800-RED-CROSS.
