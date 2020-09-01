WILLIAMSPORT — Motorcycle racing legend "Fast" Eddie Fisher will appear from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Fisher's appearance was announced in conjunction with the museum's summer exhibit, “Harley-Davidson vs. Indian Wars: Vintage Motorcycles at the Taber Museum.” He will be available to autograph copies of the catalogues, calendars, posters and magnets produced for the exhibit as a fundraiser for the museum.
Fisher won the Laconia Classic road race in 1951. He was also noted for accomplishments on dirt-tracks and he continued racing into his 70s in hill climbs and drag racing. A member of the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame, Fisher was a dealer of Triumph motorcycles as well as a dealer and factory rider for Indian motorcycles.
The summer exhibit at the Taber Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit contains twenty-vintage motorcycles, including several that once belonged to Fisher.
