Prentiss remembered fondly

MILTON — From serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War to covering one of Milton’s biggest disasters to serving the community in his retirement, Harold Prentiss’ life experiences are a true reflection of his dedication to service.
Prentiss, who retired in 1994 as The Standard-Journal’s managing editor, passed away Tuesday at his home in Turbotville.
Amy Moyer, publisher of The Standard-Journal, said Prentiss worked for the newspaper for 30 years. He was editor when Moyer started working there in 1988.
“Harold was an editor before computers,” she recalled. “I remember his desk piled high with papers. You could not see him as you approached his desk. He developed film in the darkroom.”
Moyer said some employees considered Prentiss to be hard on them, which made them better reporters.
“He was a leader and he wanted the job done right,” Moyer said. “He never missed a deadline.”
She fondly recalled a Dec. 15, 1994, issue dedicated to Prentiss’ retirement.
“We printed a special edition, with the front page dedicated to Harold,” Moyer recounted. “I never heard Harold laugh so hard. The stories were related to the community and those he had to work with on a regular basis.”
After his retirement, Prentiss continued to write columns for The Standard-Journal. He also visited the office on a regular basis.
“As the years went by, it got harder and harder for him to come into the office, but he kept writing his columns,” Moyer said. “They were always well read and thought provocative. He wrote on national topics and state topics, but he also wrote about everyday life.”
Moyer said columns about Prentiss’ life and family were his best.
“Harold loved his family and his wife Rita,” she said. “He often wrote about them and there was always a lesson for the reader. We will miss you, Harold.”
Karen Hendricks, The Standard-Journal’s bookkeeper, described Prentiss as dedicated to his trade.
“He was editor when I started,” she recalled. “I had a lot of respect for him, even after he retired.”
Following his retirement, Prentiss served as executive director of the Milton chapter of the American Red Cross. He was also active with St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In an April 2013 article in which The Standard-Journal examined mounting tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Prentiss reflected on his time serving in the Korean Peninsula during the Korean War.
“My impression is that the people in North Korea have been brainwashed, by this maniac who’s running this country and his predecessors, to hate the United States, although I didn’t see that in Korea,” he said.
At the time he served there, Prentiss said many South Koreans wanted to be reunited with the north.
“They looked at the North Koreans as part of their country and they wished that they could be one again,” he recalled.
In a June 2012 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal, Prentiss reflected on the Agnes flood, 40 years after covering the disaster while working for The Standard-Journal.
When the flooding hit, Prentiss was serving as the newspaper’s sports editor.
In preparation for the flooding, he recalled working with other newspaper staff members to remove rolls of newsprint from the basement of the North Arch Street office.
The newsprint was loaded into a box car, which was situated directly behind the newspaper building.
“We knew we were going to be inundated (with water) and we knew there would be some here in the Standard building,” Prentiss recalled. “The morning the flood reached its peak, I came down (to the newspaper) from home and discovered all the newsprint we had put in the box car had been soaked.”
With many newspaper staff members living out of town, Milton resident Prentiss said he was one of the few who were able to cover the flood for the paper.
“I walked around, I took pictures, I talked to people, watched them as they cleaned out their homes,” he recalled. “It was incredible to see people take hoses to clean out their living rooms.”
He also recalled acts of heroism which he witnessed while reporting on the flooding. Numerous residents ignored warnings to evacuate their homes and were stuck on the second and third floors.
“There were people who had boats and were risking their safety to get people out of their second- and third-story windows,” he said.
In spite of the devastation which hit the community, Prentiss recalled how optimistic residents remained throughout the disaster.
“They knew they were in trouble, they knew they had big problems, but some of them were able to joke about it,” he said. “The main spirit was optimism ‘OK, this happened but we’re going to clean up and get moving.’”
