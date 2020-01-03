Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
• 8:54 p.m. Nov. 30 along South Mill Street, Riverside.
A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sean M. Hendricks, 39, of Danville, was traveling north when it failed to take a left curve, left the northbound lane, went into the parking lot at Sunoco, and struck a utility pole, troopers noted. Hendricks was charged with DUI, driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving, troopers said.
DUI crash
• 7:13 p.m. Dec. 21 along Route 147, south of Smiles Road, Lower Augusta Township.
A northbound 1998 Audi A6 driven by Heather A. Mitch, 34, of Sunbury, struck an unoccupied, parked 2016 Ford Focus in a driveway off the east shoulder, troopers noted. Mitch, who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, was belted and was not injured. She allegedly showed signs of impairment and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury, for chemical testing. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 2:10 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 200 block of Market Street, Sunbury.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Nissan Xterra and arrested Kiersten Young, 21, of Selinsgrove, for DUI, it was reported.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:03 p.m. Tuesday along State Street, west of Route 890, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Carolyn Bolick, 51, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it turned onto Route 61 and was struck by a 2005 Mack driven by Robert M. Rickert, 55, of Shamokin. Bolick was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Rickert was belted and was uninjured. Bolick will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:58 p.m. Dec. 21 along Marina Road, west of Bridge Avenue, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2011 Mazda 2 driven by Zebulon G. Jordan, 34, of Sunbury, was traveling east when it went into the oncoming lane, off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Jordan was belted and sustained suspected minor injuries, it was noted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault with a weapon
• 2:45 p.m. Dec. 21 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Inmates Justin Harris, 27, of Airville, and Sheamus Johnson, 20, of Upper Darby, got into an altercation in the East Yard, which resulted in multiple lacerations to the face of Johnson, troopers said. Both were charged with contraband as both had lethal cutting instruments, it was noted.
Assault
• Between 5:15 and 8:29 p.m. Sunday at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers investigated an alleged assault on a 30-year-old corrections officer. An inmate allegedly struck the man in the face with a closed hand. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 12:58 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 100 block of Miles Road, Shamokin Township.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Ford Explorer and arrested Alex Schleif, 23, of Paxinos, for DUI and an Act 64 possession charge, it was noted.
Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman DUI
• 4:38 a.m. Buffalo Road at Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Haley E. Rearick, 22, of Allenwood, was charged with DUI driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and DUI highest rate of alcohol. Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a call from a man who claimed he had been drinking alcohol with Rearick and that she decided to drive to Montandon after an argument. Police stopped Rearick’s vehicle after it allegedly drifted into the center line on Airport Road and William Penn Drive.
Assault
• 3 a.m. Dec. 25, 52 S. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Dante A. Taylor, 23, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, fear of serious injury after allegedly getting on top of a seated victim and using his hands to grab her by the throat. Buffalo Valley Regional Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance and noted a summary allegation of harassment physical strike/kick was also in the filing.
Assault
• 1:10 a.m. Dec. 6, 322 Market St., Lewisburg.
David Krakovitz, 54, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment physical strike or kick. Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that Krakowitz was intoxicated and broke the legs off a chair at the victim’s apartment. He allegedly struck the victim in the nose with a closed fist when confronted about the damage, then fled the scene.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 6:26 p.m. Monday along Route 15 north at New Columbia Road, White Deer Township.
Troopers reported investigating a two-vehicle crash. The driver of one vehicle, Mark Welker, 55, of Williamsport, was arrested for DUI, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:31 p.m. Dec. 27 along the off ramp at the New Columbia exit from Route 15 north, White Deer Township.
A 2016 Volkswagen Passat driven by Rebecca A. Heddings, 49, of Watsontown, was traveling north when it left the roadway, struck a barrier, went back over the roadway and came to rest on the south berm, troopers noted. Heddings was belted and was uninjured.
Harassment
• 12:01 a.m. Monday along Mensch Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers are investigating an assault, it was noted. Those arrested included a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both of Mifflinburg.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 3:10 a.m. Dec. 14 at Kaseville and Garman roads, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2003 Ford Focus and arrested Jared Esenwein, 21, of Danville, for DUI. Esenwein allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash and the smell of alcohol was detected by troopers, it was noted.
Theft
• 8:55 a.m. Monday at Exxon, 6 McCracken Road, Valley Township.
Tavarus Jones, 32, of Baltimore, Md., allegedly took two sodas and two bags of chips valued at $10.62 without paying.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 10:58 a.m. Monday along Route 35, south of Health Center Road, Perry Township.
A 2011 Ford F150 XLT driven by Michael M. Kline, 66, of Winfield, was traveling south when it struck a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Caleb M. Trayer, 22, of Harrisburg, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported. Kline will be cited with vehicle entering/crossing roadway.
Burglary
• 11:29 a.m. Dec. 25 at 1269 Church Road, Middlecreek Township.
Someone allegedly took $300 in cash and change from the residence of Brian Bilger, 64, of Middleburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• Between 3 and 4:56 p.m. Nov. 25 at 47 E. Specht St., McClure.
Several juveniles forced their way into a vacant business, spray painted walls and started several fires in the building, troopers reported. Damage to the property, which belongs to Angela Seler, 48, of Beavertown, was estimated at $66,596.64. Troopers and police from Middleburg are investigating.
Theft
• 2:25 p.m. Dec. 27 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly used a fake $10 bill to purchase cigarettes. A 2004 Subaru Legacy is the suspect vehicle, troopers noted.
Theft
• 9:07 p.m. Dec. 23 at Target, 501 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Someone reported a wallet was taken from her purse and later reported the wallet was found in Lewisburg.
Theft
• 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers said someone used false identification and purchased a laptop using the personal information of Shane Cohen, 36, of Lewisburg. The purchase was an Apple 15-inch Macbook Pro touchscreen valued at $2,499.99. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 12:24 p.m. Dec. 6 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Andrea Huffman, 29, of Port Trevorton, was arrested for multiple alleged thefts totaling $1,004.16, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
• 3:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at 32 Valley View Lane, West Perry Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. A 2009 Pontiac G6 was listed by troopers and $300 damage reported to a Firestone Firehawk belonging to Mikhayla Browne, 20, of Beaver Springs. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8154.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4:40 a.m. Monday in Monroe Township.
Someone deposited multiple bags of children’s clothing and toys along the highway, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Scattering rubbish
• 11:37 a.m. Monday along Roosters Road and South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township.
One bag of garbage was found alongside the roadway, troopers reported.
DUI checkpoint/roving detail report
• Monday through Tuesday in Snyder County.
Troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint and DUI roving patrols Monday evening, it was noted. The report is as follows: Motorists contacted, 73; DUI arrests, 2; driving under suspension citations, 3; underage drinking, 4; other traffic citations, 7; Act 64 arrests, 2, warnings issued, 15.
Found property
• 8:25 a.m. Monday in Washington Township.
A bicycle was found alongside the roadway, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
