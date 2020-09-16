“The Fantasticks” to be staged outdoors
LEWISBURG — “The Fantasticks,” the longest running musical in history, will be staged in Hufnagle Park.
The RiverStage Community Theatre will present “The Fantasticks” at 6:30 tonight, and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Hufnagle Park Gazebo near Fifth and Market streets in Lewisburg.
Admission is free and no tickets are required, but online donations are highly encouraged. Audience members will also be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing rules.
“The Fantasticks” by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, is a charming musical about a boy (Matt), a girl (Luisa), and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. As the narrator asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic, the boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other.
The show ran Off-Broadway for over 42 years and at the heart of its poetry is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time and has enchanted audiences around the world.
“The Fantasticks is the perfect show for this location and these circumstances,” said Jove Graham, director and RiverStage board president. “It is a beautiful, funny, simple tale about young love in the moonlight, and it works perfectly outdoors in a park setting. Because of COVID-19, RiverStage cancelled our spring and summer productions, and we are waiting until November to begin a new season. But we thought of this show when we were brainstorming for something fun that we could do to fill the gap.
“With a very small cast needed for rehearsals, and a minimalist set design, it’s exactly the right show to be able to do for free, outdoors, even with masking and social distancing in place,” Graham added. “We wanted our community to know that we are still here, and live theatre is still alive.”
Admission is free, but RiverStage has launched an online fundraising drive of approximately $3,000 instead of selling tickets. The drive aims to cover expenses and to help support the theatre during the pandemic. Donations of any amount can be made at www.gofundme.com/riverstage-fantasticks.
For more information, call 570.989.0848 or visit www.riverstagetheatre.org.
Drive-in concert with Christian rockers
MILTON — The “Glorify Tailgate Tour,” with Christian pop artists, Jordan Feliz and JJ Weeks, will perform Thursday, Oct. 1, at the parking lot of Christ Wesleyan Church, located at 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
To purchase tickets and learn more about vehicle guidelines for the drive-in concert call Family Life at 800.927.9083.
Theater group offering virtual classes
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Theatre School will be offering Zoom classes, for children in first grade through high school, Oct. 20 through Nov. 12.
Taught by BTE ensemble members, affiliated artists and staff, Fall Virtual Theatre School 2020 courses include:
• Storytelling for ages 7-11. Students will explore famous stories as they learn basic elements of oral interpretation and performance.
• Imagination Station for ages 8-11. Students will explore expressive movement guided by their imagination in a highly interactive workshop format.
• Stage Make Up for ages 12 and up. Using materials that can be found around the house, students will learn how to create character with make up including how to do various special effects such as wounds and injuries.
• Audition Techniques for ages 12 and up. Students will learn how to prepare for an audition by being introduced to a range of techniques used by professional actors.
• Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet for teens. Students will explore the rich language and meanings of one of the most important plays in the English language. Great for getting a head-start on that Shakespeare unit in school.
Full schedule information about course offerings and registration are available online at www.btetheatreschool.org.
