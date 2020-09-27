SELINSGROVE - State troopers are seeking information related to an alleged stabbing Saturday night at Selinsgrove Motor Speedway.
The alleged incident took place around 8:44 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the speedway, 330 Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a male in his 40s or early 40s, about 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 170 to 200 pounds, with dark hair and a moustache approached a victim in the parking lot, stabbed him in the right arm and fled. The man was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
