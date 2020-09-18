JERSEY SHORE — Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Sept. 21 in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.
A lane restriction was announced for Route 2014 (Fourth Street), as it connects into Route 220 southbound. The lane restriction is expected to be in place for two weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.
The activity is part of a $41 million safety improvement project which is expected to be completed in autumn of 2022.
