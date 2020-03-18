HARRISBURG — The office of Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) took a step toward providing relief to small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
A transfer of $40 million was authorized to the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
The transfer to PIDA will be combined with existing funds for zero interest loans to small businesses. It was noted businesses with 10 or fewer employees could qualify for portions of the $60 million available.
“This is a decisive effort that will help Pennsylvania businesses impacted by the Coronavirus and the decline in consumer activity,” said Yaw. “We do not want businesses closing their doors for the long-term or people losing their jobs.”
Loans of up to $100,000 were being made available to small businesses for working capital. Interest rates were being dropped from an estimated 3% to a 0% rate. Comprehensive guidelines for the program were still being worked on. There would be no application fees and terms will include no payments and no interest for the first year.
Yaw’s office noted details, including how to apply, would be available as soon as they are established by PIDA.
