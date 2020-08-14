MILTON — Although the coronavirus pandemic has stifled the growth of many businesses across the nation, a Milton-based logistics company is continuing to expand, with one project getting underway this week and another significant announcement looming.
Just one day after Milton Borough Council approved a conditional use request by Marsh Road Real Estate — one of the companies under the Patton Logistics Group umbrella — to develop a warehouse and distribution facility on approximately 92 acres of land it owns in the Milton Industrial Park, company partners met to discuss the project.
When Steve Patton purchased Watsontown Trucking in 1994, the company had nine employees. Today, the company falls under the banner of the Patton Logistics Group, which also includes a warehousing business and logistics service.
According to Patton, the company employees 500 people in Pennsylvania, with an additional 100 employed across New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.
When the company's latest warehouse and distribution facility is completed in April, Patton said it will join a family of warehouses which equal 1-million-square-feet in Pennsylvania. The development of the latest warehouse — with initial ground work starting this week — is described as a $9 million project.
Outside of Pennsylvania, the company operates 200,000-square-feet of warehousing space in Ohio and 800,000-square-feet of space in New Jersey. The company is building a 250,000-square-foot facility in Virginia which is expected to be completed in February.
Patton said his company already has clients lined up to be using the space in the new Milton warehouse. In addition, the company hopes to make what's being classified as a "major announcement" within the next 60 days.
According to Patton, the company will be developing a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at an as yet undisclosed location in the Milton area.
That facility will be utilized by a local company, Patton said.
The 145,000-square-foot warehouse which the company gained approval this week to proceed with developing will be built on land Patton said the company purchased from the Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA) in 2018. It carries the designation of being in a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ).
The KOZ status was granted for a 10-year period beginning in 2019. Property taxes are waived on KOZ properties for a 10-year period.
Patton lauded the state for developing KOZs.
"It's one of the best things that Pennsylvania's done," he said. "You're taking a lot of risk (in developing properties). We don't have to worry about property taxes for seven more years."
Even before the company purchased the land for its latest warehouse from MAIDA, Patton Logistics partner Thierry Lindor said it started examining the plight of the Eastern Spadefoot Toad, an endangered species which inhabits the land.
Lindor said the company has been working closely with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in order to develop the property without endangering the toads.
According to Lindor, approximately 50 acres of the property have been granted a conservation easement, meaning the land cannot be developed.
In addition, he said initial earthwork to develop the site must be completed by Sept. 30 in order to not impact the toads' migration habits.
Special fencing and curbing will be installed around the warehouse in order to keep the toads away from that portion of the property.
Patton said the company plans to develop another warehouse beginning in late 2021 on another property it owns along Marsh Road.
Development of that site is dependent on Milton Borough's $2.7 million Marsh Road reconstruction project.
Borough council approved moving forward with the project in February after learning the borough would be receiving a $697,659 Local Access road grant for the work.
The grant will supplement two separate $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund grants the borough has been granted for the project.
Retired Milton Borough Manger Chuck Beck previously explained to council that Marsh Road was once a through road, running from Housels Run Road to the industrial park. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so the two roads are no longer connected.
By making Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
In addition, Patton said the reconstruction of Housels Run Road will create a shorter distance for his trucks to travel to its facilities, resulting in $50,000 in monthly savings.
While some companies have struggled in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Patton said he has not had to lay off any of his workers.
Watsontown Trucking did initially lose five of its top 10 accounts due to the pandemic, with Patton noting those companies had to shut down as they were deemed non-essential.
"We lost our largest account," he said, adding that did create some nervous moments for his business.
However, he is pleased he did not have to lay off any of his workforce, and his business quickly bounced back.
"We're at a higher capacity now than before the pandemic," Patton said.
Kristin Jaskula, a Patton Logistics partner, credited the company's workforce for continuing to come to work in the midst of the pandemic.
"People are here to work," she said. "We have really hard workers here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.