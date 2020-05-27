LEWISBURG — In an effort to keep patients and staff at Evangelical Community Hospital’s system of primary and specialty care practices safe, a number of infection control protocols are in place.
All patients are asked to wear a mask when arriving for appointments. For those who don’t have a mask, the practice will provide one.
All patients are screened with a series of questions and for temperature. Screening questions include:
• Have you experienced a fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or muscle aches that you cannot attribute to another health condition?
• Have you traveled outside the United States or to any area outside your normal community in the past 14 days?
• Have you been in close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19?
Visitation is still limited in Evangelical’s outpatient clinics. Patients will need to enter the facility alone, with exceptions made for those with mobility issues, cognitive impairment, or pediatric patients.
Telemedicine is an option for some patients in some offices. A list of office locations and contact information is available at www.evanhospital.com/about/locations.
For a variety of patient resources and up-to-date information, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus.
