HARRISBURG — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) will be carefully examining a resolution brought forth by Republican House members calling for the impeachment of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
Rep. Daryl Metcalf (R-12) introduced the resolution this week, citing Wolf's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. David Rowe (R-85) is one of 24 legislators to co-sponsor the resolution.
The resolution must still be assigned to a House committee for consideration before being moved before the full House for a vote.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) said she has not yet read the resolution.
"I have to do my due diligence," she said. "Impeachment processes can be long, they can be costly. We need to make sure, did the governor do an impeachable offense?"
Schlegel-Culver said she will also need to gather the opinions of her constituents before making any decisions on impeachment.
If the House would approve the resolution, she noted that the process would then be turned over to the Senate for a hearing.
"Is it too divisive, too disruptive to the public?" Schlegel-Culver asked. "The alternative is, if you impeach the governor, then the lieutenant governor takes over. Lt. Gov. (John) Fetterman may or may not have the same views as the Legislature. You may be in the same place."
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) noted that he cannot comment on the impeachment resolution. As a senator, he would serve as a juror should the House pass the articles of impeachment on for a Senate trial.
In the early 1990s, Gordner noted that he was a member of the House of Representatives when Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen was impeached.
"He was a Supreme Court justice who had criminal charges filed against him," Gordner explained. "He was found guilty of several and refused to resign."
After the House passed the articles of impeachment, the matter went on to the Senate for a trial.
"The Senate found him, for lack of a better word, guilty," Gordner said. "I sat through the House version of the process."
Larsen was removed from office Oct. 4, 1994, after the Senate found him guilty. He had been charged in 1993 with fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs.
In other current Legislative action, Schlegel-Culver noted that on Monday House Republicans will hold leadership elections.
A new speaker of the House will be elected as Mike Turzai recently resigned from the House.
Schlegel-Culver said other positions may have to be voted on if the person selected to fill Turzai's seat holds another leadership position.
One of the things legislators will be focused on is making sure the person selected to serve as speaker is committed to "proper tax reform," Schlegel-Culver said.
She also noted that she is not seeking a leadership position.
In the Senate, Gordner said the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Law and Justice Committee have been holding a hearing titled "Accountability and Equality in Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice System."
Gordner said the hearing is being held in the wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of police in Minneapolis.
Those to testify during the hearings have included Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as well as representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Pennsylvania State Police.
"There were a number of issues that were talked about and discussed," Gordner noted. "There's a couple of consensus issues the House and Senate can take up."
Specifically, he said the House Judiciary Committee will be moving legislation calling for the establishment of a database of officers who have had "substantiated abuse cases" brought against them. In addition, Gordner said House legislation is pending relating to training for law enforcement officers.
Both Gordner and Schlegel-Culver said they've heard from numerous constituents who are glad the area has moved into the green phase of coronavirus recovery.
"People are thrilled to be able to go to a restaurant and sit down, support the local business," Schlegel-Culver said. "The local businesses have suffered a real blow. I keep encouraging people, please get out there and support the local businesses."
Gordner also noted that the restaurant and hospitality industries have been particularly hard hit by the virus.
"Restaurants that only have indoor seating and can only have 50% capacity are going to be challenged to stay in business," he said. "That's why we are continuing to await direction from the Wolf administration about what happens beyond green (phase).
"At this point, there has been no answer from the Wolf administration, as far as what goes beyond green."
