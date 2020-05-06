MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors approved a proposed 2020-21 school budget Tuesday night.
Projections in the $33 million general fund plan held property taxes at 12.88 mills, meaning the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would be billed $1,288 annually. The budget will be advertised and posted before final adoption in June. An athletic budget and a capital operating budget were also passed.
Thomas Caruso, business administrator, said current staffing levels are being carried forward into the next school years as well as current wages and contractural obligations. Benefits such as retirement costs were expected to go up.
However, Caruso said there were many unknowns when it came to his projected revenue of about $32.3 million. Local, state and federal revenue were all subject to uncertainty. The reliance on local revenue was also continuing to grow and there was still a projected deficit of about $700,000.
“Until this COVID-19 issue, we were seeing some nice uptick and some nice return in earned income tax to help support our educational programs,” Caruso said. “I am certainly not that optimistic not only in the conclusion of this school year to be somewhat short but going into next year.”
Earned income tax revenue could fall by about $300,000. Caruso also mused that the governor’s proposed budget would not be passed.
Another note of uncertainty concerned transportation money from the state, which may not come in if there is not traditional school in the fall.
Caruso posed the question to the board of how to balance the budget. He said revisions and updates would be needed until the date of adoption. Capital reserve contributions have already been reduced by $300,000, but use of fund balance money could still be an option.
Caruso reminded the board that adopting a final budget with a property tax rate of 13.2 mills, the maximum under Act I would bring in about $390,000 more revenue. He also reminded the board that the $13.7 million bond issue for a middle school renovation was projected to include three years of Act I maxumum tax increases.
Directors also tabled hiring of athletic coaches as it remained uncertain that there would be a sports schedule in the fall. The district athletic director assured the board that it would not be too late to take up the matter again in an upcoming meeting.
