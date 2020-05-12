MILTON — Shortly after Eric and his son Parker McDowell crafted one of their first picnic tables in November, the two joked that they did “decent work.”
The joke quickly expanded, with the two laughing that they should start a business and call it Decent Woodworking.
While the two have not started their own business, they have been busy volunteering their time to craft picnic tables for local nonprofit organizations.
“A hunting club was in need of some shooting benches,” Eric recounted. “Parker and I decided to replace them... From there, we thought ‘let’s make some picnic tables.’”
The two started working in November from their Milton home. Since that time, they have crafted 18 different tables which have been donated to nonprofit organizations.
Organizations receiving benches include the Milton Public Library, Milton Salvation Army, Autism Diagnostics Evaluations and Services (ADERS), SUNCOM Industries and Transitions. A picnic table crafted by the two was also placed at a new home built by Habitat for Humanity in Milton.
“We were excited to help with habitat,” Eric said. “We knew it’s going to a family.”
In building the tables, the McDowells said they experimented with a number of different designs until settling on one they really like.
Eric said his favorite design is that of a six-foot table.
The McDowells have received assistance in purchasing some of the supplies needed to make the tables.
“When a friend of mine heard we were doing this and giving them away, he cut us a good break on lumber,” Eric said. “He works at Knoebels Lumber.”
In addition to the tables, the two have built some other items for nonprofits.
“We’ve done some other benches as well, a small table,” Eric said.
He also noted that his wife Bonnie’s daughter, Laura Wassmer, has helped with building some of the tables.
The McDowells enjoy giving back to the community.
“It’s the community we’re from,” Parker said. “If I needed some sort of help, I would appreciate a picnic table, or anything.”
Parker recently completed a four-year stint in the United States Marine Corps. During his time serving, he was stationed in California, North Carolina and Japan.
He recently signed up to serve with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
The McDowells both noted that woodworking is a hobby for them.
“I took wood shop in high school for a couple of years,” Parker said. “I like building.”
Currently, the McDowells have two picnic tables available to be donated to nonprofit organizations.
Any organization interested in receiving one of the tables should contact the McDowells at eric.mcdowell@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.