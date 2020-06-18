LEWISBURG — It was announced Wednesday night that summer 2020 would be a season without the Lewisburg Community Pool.
Executive Director Shirley N. Brough said the decision by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) board of directors was made with “heavy hearts.”
“The decision was made on the basis of the overall financial sustainability of (BVRA) through the end of 2020,” Brough wrote in a news release. “BVRA was not eligible for any of the COVID-19 government subsidy programs. As a 170C not-for-profit municipal authority, funding sources are more limited than a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation.”
Brough noted the current municipal funding sources for BVRA, East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg Borough provide 20% of its total gross revenue in a regular year. The shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on operations overall, including the popular BVRA gymnastics program.
Brough’s statement concluded BVRA would continue to seek funding options to help sustain it through 2020.
