MILTON — As the Milton Model Train Museum’s doors are opened to hundreds in the community this holiday season, two new engines will be chugging along the tracks of the museum’s 20-by-60-foot display.
The museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday through the end of December.
Barry Mabus, a volunteer with the museum, said the museum’s board of directors in February approved purchasing two new Lionel engines for the display.
The engines, which cost $425 each, marked the display’s first new additions in quite some time, Mabus said.
He said the museum was able to purchase the engines thanks to community donations.
“We are always thankful for donations, whether it’s 5 cents, $5 or $25,” Mabus said.
He noted that the engines are yellow and green in color, which were the Reading Railroad’s original colors.
“You would’ve seen Reading engines coming up the main line, crossing over to West Milton,” Mabus said.
Engines with those same colors still run on nearby tracks.
“They’re running out of Williamsport,” Mabus said. “They’re Lycoming Valley Railroad engines running on their railroad.”
During the holiday open house period, Mabus said between 100 and 200 people per day visit the train museum.
The first open house of this holiday season was held over the past weekend.
“Sunday, there were some people here from Oklahoma,” Mabus said. “The man had lived in Northumberland.
“We get people from other states come in,” he continued. “They praise us for the detail in our layout.”
The 75th anniversary of D-Day is the museum’s theme this year.
Red, white and blue ribbons decorate passenger cars which run along the model train display. Other military-related train items, on loan from Mabus, are also on display at the museum.
The museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge scale model collection of the late Rev. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The display features a 1950s-era replica of Milton and has continued to expand over the last 12 years.
Admission to the museum is free. Donations are accepted to support the museum.
In addition to the train museum being open, a number of other holiday events are planned to be held throughout December in Milton.
Those events include:
• Santa house open, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21.
• Milton Elementary School Winter Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Historical Society open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, Cameron House, Route 405 south of Milton.
• Breakfast with St. Nicholas, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
• Winterfest Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Area High School.
• Winterfest Sleigh Run, 2 p.m. Saturday,, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Christmas tree lighting and Santa arrival, 6 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Park, Milton.
• Milton Area Community Band Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Area High School Band and Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
