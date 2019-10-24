SHAMOKIN DAM — Organizational excellence and significant achievement has netted a statewide award for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC).
The Chamber of the Year award, presented by the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP), was announced at a recent three-day conference.
The chamber submitted an application, said Abbie Sholley, director of finance, which included essays outlining the strengths of the organization and its achievements.
Organizational strengths included chamber programs which encourage members to network, marketing assistance and member-to-member discounts. A Chamber Ambassador program was among other strengths noted.
A separate essay described a chamber success which has affected the community.
“I chose to write about the community college we were instrumental in getting,” Sholley said. “Luzerne Community College in Watsontown.”
The essay described how needs of local employers were identified and that options which could enhance the value of the local workforce were explored.
It noted that Bob Garrett, GSVCC president and CEO met with businesses and school administrators to identify resources which could improve student workforce skills and make them more attractive to employers.
Garrett has also garnered local government support which will allow residents in the area to attend Luzerne Community College at a reduced tuition rate.
The essay mentioned the chamber’s current strategic plan.
Garrett said four imperatives in the plan were visionary and included addressing business costs, workforce development, technology and polarization among residents. He noted that addressing polarization, or significant differences between people, has been controversial.
The GCVCC has earned a reputation during its 99 years for getting things done with a relatively small staff.
But Jenny Wentz, director of membership, communications and workforce, attributed the chamber’s strength to its members as well as staff.
“Though our chamber is getting things done, it is all our membership working together,” Wentz said. “It is a testament to our entire membership body that got us this award.”
Chris Berleth, relationship director, added that GSVCC has the ability to bring together members that are receptive to network or collaborate.
“I think this award is a validation of our standing and our role in the community, the way we can just serve,” Berleth said.
Relationship Liaison Vanessa Venios, who facilitates events where members may network and get to know one another, said the award was an exciting way to celebrate a new year of chamber membership.
Garrett noted the chamber’s origins included the Sunbury Businessmen’s Benevolent Association. The Shamokin Chamber and the Brush Valley Chamber, also part of the GSVCC, had a 125th anniversary in 2018.
“We have chambers embedded in our chamber that are actually older than we are,” Garrett said. “The (GSVCC) is a conglomeration of the Central Susquehanna Valley Chamber, the Danville Chamber of Commerce and the Union County Chamber. The (Union County Chamber) had actually formerly been the Lewisburg Chamber, more of a Main Street organization.”
Garrett said the GSVCC was supportive of other chambers, Main Street, Elm Street and downtown programs in the GSVCC footprint.
