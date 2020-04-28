MIFFLINBURG – The borough manager of Mifflinburg described the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the municipality.
“It’s all troubling and concerning,” said Margaret Metzger, borough manager. “And (it’s) all out of our control for the most part.”
The borough electric company, a source of revenue, has seen a net drop in power used at a time when many families were home-bound.
“We’ve made some concessions to try and help our customers,” Metzger said. “We’ve seen overall for the one period we’ve been able to monitor a reduction in use, of course because of the businesses being closed up.”
Metzger said late payment penalties were suspended for a few months, with arrangements for payment plans being made available. It will do for now, she said, during a time when a “new normal” is emerging. A dip in earned income tax and other revenue was also likely.
Meantime, Metzger said they would wait for direction on opening of the community park and swimming pool and remain in line with all state and federal guidelines. Officially reopening the recreational sites would be considered at the council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 17.
The borough website noted the pool would not be open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.