BLOOMSBURG — Three local students are among those to be recognized as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-2020 academic year at Bloomsburg University.
In order to earn PSAC Scholar-Athlete recognition, each student-athlete must have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.25 throughout the year.
Local students to receive the recognition include:
• Tyler Bailey, of Mifflinburg, a member of the men's cross country/track and field team.
• Brianna Doebler, of Mifflinburg, a member of the field hockey team.
• Collin Hummel of Lewisburg, a member of the men's swimming team.
